Brokerages Expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.42. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

NYSE:PBA opened at $39.38 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,735,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,089 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

