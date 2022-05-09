Brokerages Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.41.

About Plus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.