Brokerages Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plus Therapeutics.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04).
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.41.
About Plus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
