Brokerages Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 234.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

