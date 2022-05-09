Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Announce $1.78 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.99. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Science Applications International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Science Applications International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

