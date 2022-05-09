Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Post $0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.90. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. Cowen dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $138.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.07.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

