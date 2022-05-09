Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.36. 310,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.