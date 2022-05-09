Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LUV traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.36. 310,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $63.68.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
