Brokerages Expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to post $180.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.10 million and the lowest is $177.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $808.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $866.70 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $891.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOVO. UBS Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.37 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

