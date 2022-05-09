Brokerages Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) will post sales of $189.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $191.46 million. Standex International posted sales of $176.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $736.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $740.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $776.20 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $777.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.92 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,467,000 after acquiring an additional 46,107 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 567,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,243,000 after buying an additional 215,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $95.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Standex International has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44.

Standex International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

