Brokerages Expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) will announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

