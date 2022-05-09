Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLYS stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $260.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

