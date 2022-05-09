Brokerages Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $7.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $169.88 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.