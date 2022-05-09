Brokerages Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price at $81.17

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 428,000 shares of company stock worth $21,823,990. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Appian by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 307,570 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP raised its position in shares of Appian by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $20,735,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $47.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. Appian has a 52-week low of $42.18 and a 52-week high of $149.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

