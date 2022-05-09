Brokerages Set Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT at $19.60

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Semrush by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth about $14,837,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth about $10,839,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Semrush by 4,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 1st quarter worth about $5,416,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.00 and a beta of 2.53. Semrush has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Analysts forecast that Semrush will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

