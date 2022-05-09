Brokers Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $8.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.82.

Get APA alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of APA stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 815.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 87,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 77,944 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.