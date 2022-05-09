Brokers Issue Forecasts for Augmedix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Augmedix in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AUGX. Zacks Investment Research cut Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Augmedix in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 80.54% and a negative return on equity of 659.07%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Augmedix (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.