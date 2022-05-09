Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a report released on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 12.85%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in BCE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.81%.
BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
