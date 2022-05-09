Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fiera Capital Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSZ. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.07.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$9.51 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.36 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The company has a market cap of C$974.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.40.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.60 million.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$245,598.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,239,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,095,747.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 125.74%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

