Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fiera Capital Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on FSZ. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.07.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$9.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.40. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$9.36 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$974.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.60 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 125.74%.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,273,550 shares in the company, valued at C$44,873,129.71.

About Fiera Capital (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.