Brokers Issue Forecasts for Taseko Mines Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TKO. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.23.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$626.97 million and a PE ratio of 16.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.61.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

