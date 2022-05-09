Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Lion Electric Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Desjardins also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 31.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

