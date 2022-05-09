Brokers Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.98.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$11.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.87. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.38%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

