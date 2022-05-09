Brokers Offer Predictions for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

FATE opened at $24.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $200,277,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $190,686,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,191,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 762,832 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,012,000 after acquiring an additional 676,015 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

