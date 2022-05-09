Brokers Offer Predictions for Hanger, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hanger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hanger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $15.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.30. Hanger has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.89 million. Hanger had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

In other Hanger news, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $78,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 338,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

