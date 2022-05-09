Brokers Offer Predictions for Moderna, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Moderna in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn $5.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.92.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $134.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.60. Moderna has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $3,154,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,642.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock worth $31,961,144. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

