Brokers Set Expectations for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.60 million.

98532 has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

