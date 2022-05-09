Brokers Set Expectations for American International Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American International Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NYSE:AIG opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 3,634.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $84,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in American International Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 39,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in American International Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

