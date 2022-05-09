Brokers Set Expectations for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$79.29 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

