Brokers Set Expectations for FMC Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $119.00 on Monday. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average is $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,158,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,306,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.