Brokers Set Expectations for IVERIC bio, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IVERIC bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of ISEE opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.52. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

