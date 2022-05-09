Brokers Set Expectations for Square, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Square in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Square from $205.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.91.

NYSE SQ opened at $96.19 on Monday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of -641.22 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.14.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Square by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Square by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

