Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

BIP stock opened at $61.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 148.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.