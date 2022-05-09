Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

