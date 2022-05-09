Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

