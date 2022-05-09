Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $216,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,079,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 95,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 35.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.