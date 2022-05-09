Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,078,000 after acquiring an additional 78,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

