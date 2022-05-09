Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on IL-2 cytokine-based therapies in treating patients with cancer. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC., formerly known as NTN Buzztime, is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,958. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 361,682 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 1,415,631 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,571,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 8,786.6% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,210,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 1,196,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 2,795.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 581,879 shares in the last quarter.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

