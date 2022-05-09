BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 price target on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.92.

DOO opened at C$103.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.83. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98. The firm has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.