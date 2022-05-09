Bruker Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $61.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64. Bruker has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Bruker by 54.8% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 251,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 89,184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bruker by 266.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,186,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after purchasing an additional 87,953 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2,181.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 10.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

