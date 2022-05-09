Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.29-$2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.54 billion-$2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of BRKR traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.66. 760,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,026. Bruker has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bruker by 3,479.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Bruker by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $4,132,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bruker by 60.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $3,146,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

