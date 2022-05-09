BTIG Research Cuts Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Price Target to C$37.00

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Galaxy Digital stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,123. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $35.10.
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Digital (BRPHF)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.