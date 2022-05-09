Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “
Several other brokerages have also commented on BVRDF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.58) to €30.80 ($32.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.05) to €30.00 ($31.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.
About Bureau Veritas (Get Rating)
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.
