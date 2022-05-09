BuzzFeed (BZFD) to Release Earnings on Monday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BZFD opened at $5.21 on Monday. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
