Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1,262.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,751.14.

Shares of CABO stock traded down $13.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,398. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,084.53 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,411.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,578.70.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cable One by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.