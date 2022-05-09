CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of CACI International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACI opened at $262.70 on Monday. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

