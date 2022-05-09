Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,524,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $146.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average of $163.46. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.