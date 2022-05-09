Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS.
NASDAQ CZR opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.80.
In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
