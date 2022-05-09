California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of California Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. California Resources has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.72.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $804,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $8,876,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock worth $48,987,398 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

