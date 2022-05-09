Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $14.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.15. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,930,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

