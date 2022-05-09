Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $148.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $119.44 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

