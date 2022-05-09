Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.62.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CPT stock opened at $148.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $119.44 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.86.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.
