Camtek (CAMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Camtek has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Camtek to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CAMT stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Camtek has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
