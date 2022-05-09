Camtek (CAMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Camtek has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Camtek to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Camtek has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

